Chief Secy, DGP review preparations for G-20

Chandigarh: The preparations for organising the G-20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group from March 1 to 4 in Gurugram are gaining momentum. In this series, preparations have been made to welcome the participant delegates from various countries. Besides this, arrangements have been made for displaying Haryanvi Culture from IGI Airport, Delhi to Leela Hotel to welcome the delegates. The Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal along with Director General of Police P K Agrawal reviewed the preparations of the G-20 meeting of the Anti Corruption Working Group. The necessary directions have also been given to officers.



Kaushal said that the foreign delegates would experience India’s warm welcome tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and the spirit of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage. He said that India has got the presidency of organising the G-20 Summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also apprised about the programmes being organized during the summit to be held in Gurugram.

After reviewing the arrangements, the Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations made at the places fixed to be visited by the delegates namely, Museum Camera, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Transport Museum and Pratapgarh Farm.