Chief of the Army Staff dedicates expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial, releases postage stamp

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande laid a wreath and dedicated the expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial at Bombay Engineers Group and Centre, Kirkee to commemorate its centenary.

A commemorative postage stamp was also released by the Chief of the Army Staff on the occasion of the War Memorial Centenary to immortalise the revered status of the Bombay Sappers War Memorial. General Pande thanked the Department of Posts for having facilitated the event in a time bound manner.

The Bombay Sappers War Memorial is a hallowed structure built in memory of the soldiers. The expanded War Memorial includes two arched rows of ascending walls bearing names of each of the bravehearts and a digital kiosk established to locate each name for the visitors.

Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 personnel including soldiers, the Chief of the Army Staff conveyed his compliments to the Bombay Sappers for their outstanding professionalism in rendering combat engineer support to the field formations of the Army and in nation building activities. Recounting the exploits of the Engineer units, he expressed satisfaction at their contribution ranging from the excellent work being done in the tough terrain of Ladakh to the role in North Sikkim during Operation Teesta.

The Army Chief General Pande also interacted with members of the expedition teams who formed part of three challenging expeditions undertaken to commemorate the War Memorial Centenary.