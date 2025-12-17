Chief Minister Yogi honors excellence and talent

Lucknow: On the occasion of the UP PAC Foundation Day Celebrations–2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated the best-performing battalions, flood relief teams, outstanding sportspersons, Police Modern Schools, and meritorious students for their exemplary achievements.

Awards presented by the Chief Minister included:

Excellent Battalion: 32nd Battalion PAC, Lucknow

(Award received by Commandant Prachi Singh)

Very Good Battalion: 39th Battalion PAC, Mirzapur

(Award received by Commandant Nepal Singh)

Best Battalion: 47th Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad

(Award received by Commandant Charu Nigam)

Very Good Platoon Drill: 36th Battalion PAC

(Award received by Anil Kumar Pandey)

Best Platoon Drill: 37th Battalion PAC

(Award received by Commandant Bajrang Bali)

Very Good Demonstration: 36th Battalion PAC, Varanasi

(Award received by Commandant Dr. Anil Kumar Pandey)

Best Demonstration Trophy: 41st Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad

(Trophy received by Commandant Dinesh Yadav)

Best Flood Relief Team: 36th Battalion PAC, Varanasi

(Award received by Dr. Anil Kumar Pandey)

Outstanding Work: Team Leader Sudhir Kumar Singh, 34th Battalion PAC, Varanasi

Best Work (Joint Award):

Head Constable Jitendra Singh Rana, Constable Akil Ansari, and Constable Krishna Kumar

(23rd Battalion PAC, Moradabad – awarded a cash prize)

Best Player: Head Constable Kishan Kumar Mishra

(25th Battalion PAC, Raebareli)

He secured three gold medals at the All India Weightlifting Cluster Competition.

For the first time, awards were presented to Police Modern Schools (PMS) based on performance

Best PMS (Middle Secondary Category): Bahraich

(Award received by Principal Nisha Singh)





Senior Secondary Category:

(Award received by Dr. Seema Singh, Principal, Police Modern School Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Academy, Moradabad)

Meritorious Students Awarded:

* Sakshi Semal and Shubhra Saxena (for outstanding performance in the Intermediate Examination 2025)

* Adarsh Tiwari (for exceptional performance in the Intermediate Examination 2024)

At the ceremony held at the 35th Battalion PAC premises in Mahanagar, PAC personnel and athletes enthralled the audience with impressive performances. A team of 44 athletes delivered a spectacular Mallakhamb display, combining physical excellence with awareness messages on traffic rules. Gymnastics performances drew thunderous applause, while the yoga team conveyed the message of a “Healthy India” through disciplined asanas. The PT display reinforced the idea that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind. The band's performance further elevated the atmosphere by playing patriotic tunes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed all the performances and applauded the dedication and skills of the personnel. In his address, he said, “The Guard of Honour by the UP Police and the PAC’s signature Mallakhamb, gymnastics, weapons drill, PT display, and band performances were truly inspiring. The PAC band’s rendition of Vande Mataram rekindled the spirit of patriotism, recalling the enthusiasm it ignited among youth during the freedom movement.”

He lauded the PAC band’s innovative initiative of performing in public places to awaken patriotic spirit, calling it a commendable effort.