Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Courtesy Visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Chief Minister’s residence in Gandhinagar. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged insights and experiences on governance, mutual cooperation, and development strategies.

Chief Minister Sai said that the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only be realized through collective participation and knowledge sharing among the states. He emphasized that state governments across the country are making significant contributions toward building a self-reliant India through innovation and good governance in their respective regions.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sai presented Bastar Art and Coffee Table Book on “Bastar Dussehra” — showcasing the rich folk art traditions and cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Chief Minister Patel praised Chhattisgarh’s vibrant folk culture and conveyed his best wishes to Chief Minister Sai for the state’s ongoing developmental and welfare initiatives being undertaken as part of its Silver Jubilee Year.

Both Chief Ministers also agreed to further strengthen cooperation between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh across multiple sectors, including culture, tourism, industry, and governance, with a shared commitment to advancing the spirit of Team India and the goal of Viksit Bharat.