Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Raipur: Naxalism in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, has reached its final phase, with the government's strict policies and the effective strategies of security forces bringing peace to the affected regions. In this context, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on eliminating Naxalism completely, accelerating Bastar’s development, and boosting tourism and economic activities in the region.

Decisive Strategy to End Naxalism

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai apprised Home Minister Shah that Naxalism is now in its last phase, and the government is taking decisive steps to eradicate it completely. Joint efforts by the State and Central governments have significantly weakened the hold of Naxal groups. Now, the focus is on finalizing the last phase of the strategy to ensure lasting peace in Bastar. The new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 has started yielding positive results. Recently, 19 Naxalites, including nine with bounties on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district, choosing to return to the mainstream. The government is providing financial aid and rehabilitation benefits to those surrendering, ensuring they can lead a respectable life in society. The meeting also emphasized accelerating developmental projects in Bastar to consolidate these gains.

Bastar’s Development Gets a Strong Push

Chief Minister Sai highlighted the government’s efforts in strengthening education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water infrastructure across Bastar. Additionally, employment generation, skill development, and entrepreneurship initiatives are being expanded to integrate local youth into the mainstream economy. The ultimate objective is to transform Bastar from a conflict-ridden region into a hub of peace, development, and opportunities.

Boosting Tourism and Cultural Recognition

The rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Bastar were also key discussion points in the meeting. The Chief Minister stressed that Bastar deserves national and international recognition for its unique tribal culture, historical significance, and ecological diversity. Efforts are being made to promote eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and cultural festivals to attract visitors and create economic opportunities for the local communities.

A New Era of Peace and Prosperity for Bastar

Chief Minister Shri Sai emphasized that visible transformation is underway in the Naxal-affected regions. Through education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, the government aims to ensure that Bastar moves permanently away from conflict.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full support from the Central Government in these efforts and appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Chhattisgarh Government. The meeting marks a significant step towards finalizing strategies for eliminating Naxalism and positioning Bastar as a center of development and tourism in India.