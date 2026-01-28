Chief Minister Unveils the Chhattisgarh Police Silver Jubilee Medal

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today unveiled the Silver Jubilee Medal dedicated to the Chhattisgarh Police Force at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur. Extending congratulations to the police personnel, Chief Minister Sai said that this medal would become a symbol of the police force’s indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice in maintaining peace and security across the state.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26, Chief Minister had announced the conferment of the Silver Jubilee Medal on the State Police Force. Acting promptly on this announcement, the medal was formally unveiled today.

Chief Minister Sai said that over the past 25 years, Chhattisgarh Police Force has demonstrated extraordinary bravery in strengthening law and order and conducting anti-Naxal operations, often making the highest sacrifices in the line of duty. This medal, he said, would serve as a lasting tribute to their dedication and commitment.





Elaborating on the design, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the medal embodies the identity of Chhattisgarh’s soil, culture and traditions. Circular in shape and silver in colour, the medal features an embossed image of the sal tree on the front and the hill myna (Pahadi Myna) on the reverse, and is to be worn with a ribbon. On the uniform, it will be placed on the left side above the pocket, in the order of precedence after the Ashoka Chakra, Keerti Chakra, Gallantry Medals, the President’s Distinguished Service Medal and the President’s Meritorious Service Medal.



The hill myna depicted on the medal symbolises alertness, communication, fearlessness, a deep connection with local culture and the team spirit of the police force. The sal tree represents strength, resilience, longevity, protection, ecological balance and the power of making a meaningful impact even in silence. Revered in the Bastar and Surguja regions of Chhattisgarh, the sal tree lends its sacred symbolism to the medal, which honours the police force’s dedication, service and commitment to society, and stands as a proud emblem of the glorious tradition of the Chhattisgarh Police.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation) Pawan Dev, Additional Director General SRP Kalluri, ADG Pradeep Gupta, ADG Vivekanand Sinha, ADG Deepanshu Kabra, ADG Amit Kumar, and other senior officers.