CM to inaugurate Golden Jubilee Theatre festival of Bharatendu Natya Academy

Lucknow: The Bharatendu Natya Academy will celebrate its Golden Jubilee Theatre Festival from April 5 to April 12 to mark 50 years of its establishment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the ceremony on Sunday (April 5) at the Raj Bisaria Auditorium located within the academy premises.

Academy Chairman Dr. Rati Shankar Tripathi and Director Bipin Kumar shared this information during a press interaction on Saturday. They stated that on this occasion, the Chief Minister will honour artists and alumni. The festival is not only a celebration of the academy’s illustrious journey but also a reflection of its achievements in the field of theatre.

During the event, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the renovated academy building and two auditoriums, developed at a cost of more than ₹22 crore. In addition to honour artists and alumni, he will also release the ‘Rangved’ magazine.

Renowned artists from across India and abroad will present performances during the Golden Jubilee Theatre Festival. From April 5 to April 12, theatre performances will be organised in two daily sessions.

Cultural programmes will begin at 3:30 PM at the BM Shah Auditorium and at 6:30 PM at the Raj Bisaria Auditorium.