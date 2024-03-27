Chief Minister Sukhu celebrates birthday, ministers & MLAs join him

Shimla: Cabinet ministers, MLAs and hundreds of party workers joined Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in celebrating his birthday at ‘Oak-Over’—CM’s official residence even as party dignitaries and other well-wishers also greeted him on Tuesday.



Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reached his residence to congratulate the Chief Minister and his family members, especially wife Kamlesh Kumari. Talking to journalists, the chief minister said that six Congress rebels getting BJP tickets proves that BJP has done horse trading in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh would never accept this tradition of horse trading.

The rebel leaders had contested the elections from the Congress Party and the public made them victorious, but these leaders were sold out and have betrayed the same public.

Sukhu said that this was a fight for justice and the people of Himachal Pradesh will give its answer on June 1.

“Struggle has been a part of my life and I have always achieved success by facing political challenges boldly. But, the sad thing is that BJP has tried to grab power through money” he said. In response to a question, Sukhu said that the state government has set a target of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by the year 2027 and the most prosperous state of the country by the year 2032.

He said that Congress Party respects women, that is why Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi has started to provide Rs 1500 per month to women. He said that by closing the doors of corruption, the state’s revenue increased by Rs 2200 crore in the financial year due to which schemes are being made for public welfare.