Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Calls FY 2026–27 Budget a Roadmap for “Sankalp Se Siddhi”

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has described the State Budget for the financial year 2026–27 as a roadmap for “Sankalp Se Siddhi” (Resolution to Realisation), reflecting the government’s firm resolve to achieve comprehensive development, Antyodaya, and build an “Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh”. He stated that while the government’s first budget was based on the theme of “GYAN” and the second on “GATI”, this year’s budget has been prepared with “SANKALP” at its core, marking a decisive step towards a developed India and a developed Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister said the budget prioritises inclusive development, infrastructure strengthening, investment promotion, creation of skilled human resources, livelihood enhancement and a clear strategy from “policy to outcome”. It has been designed in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat 2047, while addressing the specific needs and aspirations of Chhattisgarh.

Shri Sai announced that the government will launch and implement five flagship Chief Minister Missions in mission mode, including CM Infrastructure Mission, CM AI Mission, CM Tourism Development Mission, CM Startup Mission, and CM Sports Excellence Mission. Through these initiatives, the State aims to provide a new direction, sharper focus and accelerated momentum to development across sectors.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, the Chief Minister said that 13.5 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to school education, the highest share among departments. Two Education Cities will be established in Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Bastar, ensuring access to quality education for students in remote and tribal regions.

For the welfare of government officers and employees, provision has been made for a cashless treatment facility. To accelerate industrial growth, Rs. 250 crore has been allocated to establish 23 new industrial parks. In urban development, Rs. 200 crore has been allocated for Mukhyamantri Adarsh Shaher Samriddhi Yojana, along with Rs. 200 crore for the Bhumi Vikas Bank to strengthen financial support systems.

Describing Chhattisgarh as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’, the Chief Minister reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of the State’s economy. Accordingly, Rs. 13,500 crore has been allocated for the agriculture sector. The system of providing the difference amount for paddy procurement at Rs. 3,100 per quintal in a single instalment will continue with a dedicated budgetary provision.

Shri Sai emphasised that the development of Bastar and Surguja remains the government’s highest priority. A provision of Rs. 100 crore has been made to promote food processing, agriculture-based industries and allied sectors in these regions. Special measures have also been introduced to boost goat rearing, piggery, and beekeeping, thereby enhancing local incomes and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

To expand irrigation capacity in Bastar, more than Rs. 2,000 crore has been provided for the construction of Devargaon and Matnar barrages on the Indravati River. This will significantly increase irrigation potential and benefit thousands of farmers.

Acknowledging the vital role of the Bastar Fighters in curbing Maoist activities, the Chief Minister announced plans to recruit 1,500 new members to the force. To promote tourism and local employment, Rs. 10 crore has been allocated for the Homestay Scheme, encouraging community participation in tourism development.

Important provisions have also been made in the health and connectivity sectors. These include operationalisation of medical colleges in Kunkuri, Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Dantewada; expansion of the Jagdalpur–Ambikapur air services; introduction of the Mukhyamantri Bus Service in interior areas; and organisation of the Bastar and Surguja Olympics to promote sports and youth engagement.

To expedite recruitment processes for youth, provisions have been made to enhance the efficiency of Vyapam. The government will also launch the Chhattisgarh Yuva Darshan Yojana for educational exposure visits of young people, along with budgetary support for exposure tours of Lakhpati Didis.

Describing the budget as a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary and his team. He expressed confidence that this budget would mark a milestone in taking the State to new heights of prosperity and in ensuring “development that reaches the last mile.”