Chief Minister Sai meets Amit Shah

New delhi: Naxalism in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, has reached its final phase, with the government’s strict policies and the effective strategies of security forces bringing peace to the affected regions.

In this context, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi today.

The meeting focused on eliminating Naxalism completely, accelerating Bastar’s development, and boosting tourism and economic activities in the region.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai apprised Home Minister Shah that Naxalism is now in its last phase, and the government is taking decisive steps to eradicate it completely. Joint efforts by the State and Central govts have significantly weakened the hold of Naxal groups.

Now, the focus is on finalising the last phase of the strategy to ensure lasting peace in Bastar. The new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 has started yielding positive results.

Recently, 19 Naxalites, including nine with bounties on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district, choosing to return to the mainstream. The government is providing financial aid and rehabilitation benefits to those surrendering, ensuring they can lead a respectable life in society.

The meeting also emphasised accelerating developmental projects in Bastar to consolidate these gains.

CM Sai highlighted the government’s efforts in strengthening education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water infrastructure across Bastar. Additionally, employment generation, skill development, and entrepreneurship initiatives are being expanded to integrate local youth into the mainstream economy.