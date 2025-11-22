Chief Minister Mann launches 2nd phase of ‘Fastrack Punjab Portal’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inaugurated the second phase of the “Fastrack Punjab Portal”, integrating 173 services under one roof to further streamline industrial facilitation in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the state’s industrial policy has entered a new era, as Punjab has started a genuine “single window with a single pen” system signifying transparency and efficiency in governance.

A pen holds greater power than a stick, as it empowers decision-making and constructive administration, he remarked, according to an official statement.

Mann said that the concept of deemed approval has also been introduced to enable industries to get timely clearances without unnecessary delays, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to making Punjab an investor-friendly destination.

The Chief Minister said that 47 services are currently being regulated through the Fastrack Punjab Portal, involving nine departments and said that the pendency of applications has become zero due to effective coordination and monitoring.

He said that Fast Track Punjab Portal is an advanced single-window system. Notably, the first phase of the ‘Fast Track Punjab Portal’ was launched in June.

He added that the state has witnessed a remarkable reverse migration of industries, with new investments worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore and the creation of nearly five lakh job opportunities across sectors.

Mann said that the government has worked in close coordination with multiple stakeholders to promote ease of doing business.

Emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister called upon Punjab’s youth to shed the mindset of being job seekers and rather become job providers by establishing their own enterprises.