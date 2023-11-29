Chief justices of several countries sat in CJI’s court, witnessed proceedings

NEW DELHI: Chief justices of several countries, including from Ivory Coast, South Sudan and Ghana, on Tuesday sat in the Chief Justice of India’s court and witnessed the proceedings of the Supreme Court for around 30 minutes.



As soon as a bench comprising D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assembled in the morning, Justice Chandrachud welcomed the chief justices of these countries.

“Members of the bar, I have very great pleasure in welcoming in the chief justices who have come from overseas for the international conference,” the CJI said.

