Chief Justice of Bombay and Madras High Court sworn in

Mumbai/ Chennai: Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala were on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and Madras High Court, respectively.

Justice Dhanuka is due to demit office on May 30, upon attaining the age of 62, and will have a tenure as chief justice of effectively four days.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice issued by India’s President Droupadi Murmu.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, judges of the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice (retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

The Supreme Court Collegium had pointed out that the office of the Chief Justice of Bombay HC was lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Therefore, appointment to that office was required to be made.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Gangapurwala as the CJ at an official ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, state ministers including Durai Murugan and Udhayanidhi Stalin among others attended the official event.