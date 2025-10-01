Chidambaram’s revelations prove UPA govt acted under foreign pressure: Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said former Union minister P Chidambaram’s recent remarks have exposed how the UPA government functioned under pressure from foreign countries.

Attacking the Congress, the BJP leader said Chidambaram’s own statements confirm that the Manmohan Singh-led government compromised the country’s sovereignty during crucial moments of decision-making.

In a recent TV interview, Chidambaram revealed that following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India considered military retaliation against Pakistan but refrained due to international pressure.

He said that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice rushed to Delhi soon after the attack to urge restraint.

Chidambaram added that while the Prime Minister discussed retaliation, the final decision against it was influenced by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Foreign Service.

Vijayvargiya said foreign pressure stopped India from responding to Pakistan, and the country has “paid a heavy price” for the “sins of Congress.”

He alleged that the UPA government was effectively run by Sonia Gandhi and Ahmed Patel, side-lining ministers and party leaders.

“Chidambaram’s revelations prove what the BJP has been saying for years—that the Congress-led UPA compromised India’s sovereignty by allowing foreign powers to dictate policy,” he told Millennium Post.

He added that the disclosures raise serious questions about the conduct of the then-central leadership. “It is evident that under

UPA, national interest was secondary to political compulsions,” he said.

Vijayvargiya contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, saying India now follows an independent foreign policy.

“Today, no foreign power can dictate terms to us. Chidambaram’s comments have also exposed those who had questioned the surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor under Modi,” he said.