Chh’garh to witness IAF’s aerial brilliance ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic Show’ to dazzle skies

Raipur: The skies of Naya Raipur will turn into a spectacle of national pride on November 5. The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will enthral citizens with their breath-taking manoeuvre, filling the air with energy, excitement, and patriotism. The show will be the star attraction of the state’s silver jubilee celebrations.

The grand aerial display will symbolise Chhattisgarh’s progress, confidence, and growing stature. As the Suryakiran team performs signature formations like ‘Bomb Burst’, ‘Heart in the Sky’, and ‘Arrowhead’, spectators will witness the precision and teamwork that define India’s air warriors. The event, jointly organised by the state government and the Indian Air Force, is in its final preparation stage and is expected to leave audiences spellbound.

Thousands of citizens, students, and families from Raipur and nearby districts are expected to gather in Naya Raipur to witness the high-octane performance. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Show will not merely be an air display—it will embody the spirit of discipline, dedication, and excellence that defines the Indian Air Force.

On November 5, the skies of Naya Raipur will echo with the roar of jets and the pulse of patriotism. The show will make the state’s silver jubilee unforgettable, evoking deep respect and admiration for India’s brave airmen.

Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team stands as a symbol of India’s precision, courage, and technical prowess. Since its inception, it has showcased India’s aerial excellence at numerous national and international stages. SKAT is the only nine-aircraft formation team in Asia, demonstrating extraordinary coordination—sometimes maintaining as little as five meters between wings during flight—showcasing the unmatched skill and discipline that distinguish India globally.

The team began its journey with the HJT-16 Kiran Mk-II aircraft and in 2015 transitioned to the indigenously built HAL Hawk Mk-132 Advanced Jet Trainer, representing India’s leap toward self-reliance in defence technology. Beyond their mesmerising formations, the Suryakiran pilots serve as role models, inspiring young Indians to join the nation’s armed forces.

To date, the team has performed more than 700 air displays in India and abroad, earning global acclaim. SKAT has showcased its brilliance in Sri Lanka, the UAE, Singapore, the UK, and Thailand—including prestigious events such as the Singapore Air Show, Dubai Air Show, and Royal Thai Air Force’s 88th anniversary celebrations. Each performance has reinforced India’s reputation for skill, precision, and defence diplomacy.