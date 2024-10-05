‘Chh’garh to lead way in renewable energy target’

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is making significant strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and hydropower, as part of India’s ambitious goal to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted these efforts during the inaugural session of the first edition of the Chhattisgarh Green Summit, emphasising the pressing challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

“We are expanding our solar and hydropower capacity and will play a crucial role in achieving India’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030,” he said.

He noted alarming climate patterns, including record-high temperatures in various parts of India and extreme weather events globally. The CM underscored the severity of climate change, citing irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations as tangible manifestations affecting both the nation and the world.

In response, Chhattisgarh is not only enhancing its renewable energy infrastructure but also launching initiatives to increase its green cover, which currently encompasses 44% of the state’s area.