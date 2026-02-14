Chh’garh set to leap forward in hydropower generation via PSP

Raipur: Massive efforts are being undertaken in Chhattisgarh to establish Pumped Storage-based Hydropower Projects (PSP). Under this initiative, the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company has signed MoUs with various organisations to set up 28 units with a total proposed capacity of 8,300 MW.

Additionally, the potential for projects at other locations across the state is being explored. Due to the abundance of coal mines in Chhattisgarh, thermal power plants have historically dominated the energy landscape. Currently, hydropower projects are negligible compared to thermal projects. Given the complexities involved in constructing large dams today, establishing new conventional hydroelectric stations is a significant challenge.