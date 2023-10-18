Chh’garh polls: BJP fields Bohra from Pandariya seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its candidate for a single Assembly seat, which is among the 20 constituencies going to polls in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections to be held next month. The nominee for the Pandariya seat in Kabirdham district was announced by the party in its third list of candidates for the elections to the 90-member Assembly, a party leader here said.

Bhawna Bohra, chairperson of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat and secretary of the BJP’s state women wing, has been fielded from Pandariya, he said.

With this, the saffron party has so far announced candidates for 86 seats, out of the total 90 Assembly segments. Nominees for the remaining four seats going to polls in the second phase are yet to be announced.