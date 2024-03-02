Chh’garh paddy procurement: Rs 13K crore to be given to 24 lakh farmers

A sum of Rs 13,000 crore will be disbursed to more than 24 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh on March 12 in connection with paddy procurement in the state, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday.

The CM made the announcement at a public meeting in Tamamunda village in Jashpur district.

This amount is additional money over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) given to farmers for paddy procurement as promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Assembly polls last year.

The BJP had promised during the Assembly poll campaign to procure paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal from farmers. The paddy procurement for the Kharif season 2023-24 was held between November 1 to February 4 and a total 147 lakh metric tonne of paddy was procured from over 24 lakh farmers at MSP, which was Rs 2,183 per quintal for common grade paddy and Rs 2203 for Grade A paddy.

“More than 24 lakh farmers will get the difference amount totalling Rs 13,000 crore in their bank accounts. On March 12, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda will visit Chhattisgarh,” Sai said.