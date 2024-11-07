Chh’garh: Mallakhamb players thrill vice-prez

Raipur: In a captivating performance at the Rajyotsava event today, young performers from Abujhmad astounded Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with their exceptional Malkhamb skills. Moved by their performance, the Vice-President returned to the stage to lift the youngest team member in his arms, a gesture of appreciation and pride.

Congratulating the team, he promised to invite them to Delhi for a special tour that will include visits to Parliament House, the War Memorial, and the PM Museum. The Vice-President also expressed plans to feature the children on Parliament TV, allowing them to share their journey and achievements. Filled with excitement and honour, the young performers expressed joy at the opportunity.