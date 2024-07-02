Chh’garh govt allocates Rs 79.19 cr for higher Ed

Raipur: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Finance minister OP Choudhary has initiated a major move in the field of higher education within the state. He has approved an amount of Rs 79.19 crore for 17 colleges across the state.

Choudhary has committed to enhancing the quality, equity, and standard of educational facilities—an important initiative for the future prospects of the state’s youth. This decision marks a crucial initiative aimed at enhancing the quality and progress of the education sector, providing opportunities to improve educational and research capabilities in these institutions. The allocated funds will be utilised to expand educational services and ensure the delivery of quality education. This move will also enable the youth of the state to access the latest advancements and expertise.

The approved amount includes funding for colleges in both plain areas and the tribal-dominated regions of Bastar and Surguja.