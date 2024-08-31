Chh’garh CM unveils interest-free loans for students in Maoist zones

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move to bolster higher education in Maoist-affected regions, the Chhattisgarh government has introduced a significant new initiative aimed at supporting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the facility of interest-free loans for technical and professional education, to enhance educational and employment prospects for students in these regions. Chief Minister Sai has directed the start of a special campaign under the ‘Chief Minister Higher Education Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme’.

The initiative is targeted specifically at students from districts severely impacted by Maoist activity, including Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, and others. The scheme is expected to significantly enhance educational and employment opportunities for students from these regions.

The scheme covers a broad range of 35 technical and professional courses at diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels. The scheme will offer loans up to Rs four lakh with zero interest, aiming to alleviate the financial burden of higher education.

In addition to the interest-free loans, collectors in various districts have been instructed to provide loans at a reduced interest rate of just 1% for students from economically weaker sections.

To qualify for the scheme, students must maintain regular loan repayments to benefit from the interest subsidy. However, if a student’s education is interrupted due to medical reasons, their eligibility for the scheme will be extended by one year. Students who drop out or are expelled, on the other hand, will not be eligible for the loan benefits.

This new scheme is anticipated to improve educational access and quality in the affected areas, providing opportunities for talented students to advance their education and contribute to

regional development.