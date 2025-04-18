Chh’garh: CM takes major decision to promote public welfare in Cabinet meeting

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday chaired an important meeting of the Chhattisgarh Cabinet at Mahanadi Bhavan, wherein several key decisions were taken to promote public welfare, economic growth, and industrial development in the state.

The Cabinet has approved a landmark decision in the interest of youth preparing for competitive examinations. Local residents of Chhattisgarh appearing for examinations or interviews conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, and Special Junior Staff Selection Boards in Surguja, Bastar, and Bilaspur will be reimbursed the examination fees paid by them. This measure aims to encourage serious candidates, increase their participation, and reduce the number of non-serious or ineligible applicants, thereby minimising financial losses to the state exchequer.

In a major step to support small traders, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Outstanding Tax, Interest, and Penalty Settlement (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Under this, the state government will waive Value Added Tax (VAT) liabilities up to Rs 25,000 for cases pending for over 10 years. This initiative is expected to benefit over 40,000 traders and reduce more than 62,000 litigation cases, creating a conducive environment for small businesses.

The Cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.