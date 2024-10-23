Chh’garh CM says govt striving for development of tribal areas

Jashpurnagar: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday convened a meeting of the Surguja Area Tribal Development Authority in Mayali of Jashpur district.

In the presence of the members of the authority and the secretaries of major departments, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works approved under the Tribal Development Authority and directed the completion of ongoing works and cancelled the projects that had not yet begun.

In order to take effect measures for development, the CM appealed the members of the authority to discuss problems of their areas and give proposals of their demands.

He directed the concerned departments to resolve the problems informed by the members in the meeting. On the demand of MLA Renuka Singh, the CM announced to increase the budget amount of Sarguja Area Tribal Development Authority from Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore. He also announced to give an amount of Rs 10 crore to promote tourism in Mayali.

Addressing the meeting of the Authority, Sai said the state is being developed in all aspects since the time of former CM Raman Singh. He had formed an authority for development in the tribal areas and provided resources. At present, there are five authorities in Chhattisgarh.

“Our government wants development from Bastar to Sarguja area. For this, if there is no amount in the budget, necessary work will be done through the formed authority. The Government of India and the State Government want development of all sections of the state including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes,” said Sai.

The pace of development will be further increased by arranging resources in these areas through the authority. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made provision for development in the tribal areas through PM Janman and Dharti Aba Gram Utkarsh Yojana.