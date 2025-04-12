Chh’garh CM Sai lays foundation stone of state’s first semi-wconductor plant

Nava Raipur: In a landmark step for India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing landscape, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today laid the foundation stone for the country’s first Ultra-edge technology-based Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor fabrication unit in Nava Raipur.

At the event, Managing Director of Polymatech Electronics Limited, Eswara Rao Nandam also announced an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. He said that commercial production from the plant will start from April-May 2026.

Developed by Polymatech Electronics Limited with an investment of Rs 1,143 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will produce high-frequency GaN chips designed to operate between 5.925 GHz and 13.75 GHz (Nodes N102–104), catering to advanced 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure and marking a major milestone in India’s technological journey.

The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities for local talent, while attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting regional economic development.

Its biggest social impact will be seen in Bastar and other Naxal-affected areas, where youth will be linked to this modern industry by giving them technical training.

The plant aims to manufacture 10 billion chips annually by 2030, with potential to generate thousands of direct jobs and lakhs of indirect employment opportunities.

It directly supports the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives

by reducing dependency on imported semiconductors and promoting domestic innovation.