Chh’garh CM returns from successful Japan, Korea tour

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today returned to Raipur after an eight-day foreign tour of Japan and South Korea. On his arrival, a grand welcome was accorded to him at the airport. The entire airport premises reverberated with the rhythm of Chhattisgarh’s traditional Karma and Panthi dances for nearly an hour. The huge turnout of people itself testified to the popularity of Chief Minister Sai and the success of his foreign tour.

He was greeted with floral bouquets and garlands. Covering a distance of nearly 100 metres from the airport exit to the media gallery took him about 15 minutes, as people showered flowers along the way. Later, addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the grand reception. He said that both Japan and South Korea have a large Indian community, including many people from Chhattisgarh engaged in business there. Meeting them was heart-warming, and it did not feel as though we were in a foreign land. He added that Indian entrepreneurs and traders are spread across the world, bringing glory to the name of Bharat everywhere.