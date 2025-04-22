Chh’garh CM meets Shah to review new criminal laws

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home minister Amit Shah today to review the implementation of the new criminal laws. The two leaders also discussed the eradication of Naxalism, the overall development of the Bastar region, and measures to further strengthen the security and justice systems in the state.

Many senior officials of the Union Home Ministry and the state government including Chhattisgarh Home minister Vijay Sharma were present in the meeting.

The Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act were discussed during the meeting, along with a review of the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to the police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution, and forensic systems.

Providing an update during the meeting, the Chief Minister said that both administrative and technical preparations have been completed for the effective implementation of the new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 27 types of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines have been formulated and put into practice across the state. Additionally, around 37,385 police personnel have been trained under the new framework. Infrastructure across courts, police stations, and jails has been upgraded with e-evidence handling capabilities and video conferencing systems. So far, 53,981 FIRs have been registered under the new laws, with chargesheets (challans) filed in approximately 50 per cent of the cases.