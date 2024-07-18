Chh’garh CM meets Rail Min, urges action on key rail projects

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today met Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed several pivotal railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the state.

In a crucial meeting held on Wednesday at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, Sai emphasised the significance of expanding Chhattisgarh’s rail network for bolstering social and economic development across the region. He urged the Union minister to commence at the earliest four major railway projects of the state, Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga New Line Project, Ambikapur-Barwadih New Line Project, Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalaksa New Rail Line Project and Raoghat-Jagdalpur New Rail Line Project.

The Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga New Line Project spans 240 km, aiming to boost connectivity between north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, linking towns like Pathalgaon, Kunkuri, Jashpur Nagar, and Gumla. Estimated at Rs 16,000 crore, the project is currently underway. The Ambikapur-Barwadih New Line Project, costing approximately Rs 9,000 crore, fulfills a long-standing demand for rail connectivity between north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.