Chh’garh CM meets PM, discusses development plans & Naxal issue

new delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.



During this, the CM shared developmental works done in the state during the last nine months, highlighting the major initiatives taken in the field of agriculture, skill development and education. Along with this, he shared information about the recent successful Naxal operation in the state with the PM. The PM praised the courage of the security forces on the success of this operation.

During the meeting, he also thanked the PM for approving eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Sai also informed that the government is running special schemes for skill development of youth in Bastar and tribal areas. Under these schemes, youth are being given various technical and vocational training, so that they can get better employment opportunities by getting higher education. This initiative is playing an important role in the social and economic development

of the state.