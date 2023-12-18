Chh’garh CM holds high level meet with officials over Naxal incident

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has strongly condemned the Naxal incident in Sukma district.



He paid tribute to the martyred soldier, Sudhakar Reddy and also directed the concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the martyred soldier. The Chief Minister said that any soldier’s sacrifice will not go in vain. The Chief Minister attributed the panic of Naxalites to the recent government change and asserted collaboration with the Central government to eradicate the Naxal issue from the state. Upon receiving news of the Naxalite incident, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials. Officials from the Intelligence Department also attended the meeting. He instructed them to intensify the operation against the Naxalites and take stringent action.