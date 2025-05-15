Chh’garh CM holds dialogue under tree in remote Bastar

Bijapur/Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today visited the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur and Dantewada in the Bastar region, following the landmark anti-Naxal operation recently conducted in the Karregutta hills. At the CRPF camp in Galgam, the Chief Minister met with security personnel to boost their morale. Addressing the jawans, he affirmed that the fight ahead will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development.

The Karregutta operation led to the elimination of 31 Naxals, including senior cadres. Over 450 IEDs were defused and a large cache of sophisticated weapons recovered. Describing the operation as more than a military success, the Chief Minister called it a critical opportunity to pave the way for sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

This visit formed part of the state government’s Sushasan Tyohaar (Good Governance Festival), a flagship initiative aimed at taking governance to the grassroots and closely tracking the implementation of public welfare schemes. During his stop at Gram Panchayat Muler, CM Sai reviewed key developmental projects. Locals noted that the Chief Minister often arrives without prior notice, asking villagers directly: “Are you getting your ration? Is the school running? Have you received your housing benefits? Do you have your Ayushman card?” When the answer is “no”, immediate action is taken on the ground.