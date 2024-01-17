Chh’garh CM distributes essentials to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended support to beneficiaries by distributing essentials under various government public welfare schemes in a programm==e held in Gunderdehi on Wednesday.

The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 each to two beneficiaries for housing construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and provided similar assistance to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

CM Vishnu Deo Sai provided a total of 11 beneficiaries with gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, while five beneficiaries received nutrition kits as part of the National Nutrition Campaign.

Moreover, CM Vishnu Deo Sai provided about 10 beneficiaries with maize seeds to encourage the cultivation of maize instead of summer paddy. Other beneficiaries included one recipient of an ice box, one individual who received a box and net under the Matsya Palan Prasar Yojana, and two PwDs who were presented with battery-operated tricycles.