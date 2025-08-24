Chh’garh CM discusses investment potential with trade body in Tokyo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday met senior representatives of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) in Tokyo and discussed investment and industrial opportunities, a government official said. Sai is on a 10-day tour of Japan and South Korea to attract investment. During a meeting with Nakajo Kazuya, Ando Yuji, and Hara Harunobu of JETRO, the CM highlighted Chhattisgarh’s immense potential in sectors such as IT, textiles, aerospace, automobiles, electronics, and clean energy, according to a government statement. He invited a JETRO delegation to explore new avenues of investment in the state’s rapidly growing economy, it added. Sai said Chhattisgarh is an emerging industrial and investment destination. With transparent policies, simplified processes, and a robust industrial infrastructure, the state has been attracting global investors, the release stated. He emphasised that discussions with JETRO representatives would further strengthen the prospects of economic cooperation between Chhattisgarh and Japan. Sai also visited the ‘Deep Space To the Moon & Beyond’ exhibition, organised on the occasion of National Space Day in Japan.