Chh’garh CM approves various key decisions in Cabinet meeting

Raipur: The Cabinet has approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2025-26, which will remain similar to the policy of 2024-25.

A total of 674 liquor shops, along with premium liquor outlets as required, will continue to operate. The supply of country liquor will adhere to the existing rate offer. The wholesale procurement and distribution of foreign liquor will continue to be managed by Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation Limited. The infrastructure development fee on liquor will remain unchanged, while the additional excise duty of 9.5 per cent on retail foreign liquor outlets will be abolished.

For the upcoming financial year 2025-26, the Excise Policy has decided to abolish the "Additional Excise Duty" previously imposed on foreign liquor. This duty was equivalent to 9.5 per cent of the liquor procurement price set by the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation.

As a result, the retail prices of foreign liquor, particularly in the medium and high-range categories, will decrease, thereby curbing the smuggling of such liquor from other states. The removal of this additional duty is expected to reduce the retail prices of various ranges of foreign liquor by approximately Rs 40 to Rs 3,000 per bottle.

The Cabinet has approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Public Premises (Eviction) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

To enhance the Ease of Doing Business, the Cabinet has decided to dissolve the Empowered Committee constituted for e-procurement. Presently, the PFIC approves projects exceeding Rs 100 crore, and large IT projects already require approval from an empowered committee. This duplication of the approval process necessitated the committee’s dissolution.

Cabinet has also approved the creation of an additional member post, to ensure expedited resolution of pending cases in the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and to facilitate timely hearings on consumer matters.