Chh’garh CM and Union Min discuss dev schemes

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and discussed in detail issues related to agriculture and rural development mainly Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in Naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh, exemption from the Aadhar-based payment system (ABPS) for Naxal-affected regions under MGNREGA.

During the meeting at Krishi Bhawan, CM Sai informed the Union minister that 15.18 lakh families in Chhattisgarh have not yet received housing approval under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Of these, 6.99 lakh families are on the permanent waiting list and 8.19 lakh families are included in the Awas Plus scheme. He highlighted that the problem persisted due to non-receipt of the state’s share for the scheme in the past five years. He added that the previous government did not release the state share for the scheme and returned the central share without utilising it, depriving the poor families of houses. He also mentioned that no work has been done under the PMGSY in the last five years. Chauhan assured the CM that the Centre will provide necessary assistance to the state in

this regard.