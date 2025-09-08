Chh’garh: Cache of Maoist arms-making materials unearthed in forest

Bijapur: Security personnel recovered and destroyed a cache of materials used in making firearms and explosives after busting a Maoist hideout in the forest of Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

The recovery was made from the forest near Gunjeparti village under the Usoor police station limits, a police officer said.

A composite squad of personnel belonging to the 229th and 196th (Young Platoon Basatriya) of CRPF and the 205th battalion of CoBRA was out on the search operation from their Gunjeparti FOB, when they spotted and unearthed the Maoist dump, he said.