Chh’garh Cabinet takes significant decisions

Raipur: At the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, several significant decisions were taken.

The Cabinet has approved the address to be delivered by the Governor for the Eighth Session of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh, scheduled for February–March 2026.

In the meeting, the Cabinet has approved the draft of ‘Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2026’, to be presented in the Legislative Assembly in connection with the Budget Estimates for the year 2026–27. In a major decision, the Cabinet has resolved that farmers who have sold paddy in the State at the Minimum Support Price will be paid the differential amount at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal in a single instalment before the festival of Holi.

During the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26, a total of 141.04 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 25 lakh 24 thousand 339 farmers.

Under Krishak Unnati Yojana, Chhattisgarh government will disburse approximately Rs 10,000 crore towards the differential price of paddy to farmers, in a single instalment, prior to the Holi festival.

It is noteworthy that under Krishak Unnati Yojana, the state government is procuring up to 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal, which is the highest in the country.