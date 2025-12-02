Chh’garh BLOs cross river, trek to hilly villages for SIR

Bijapur: In a remarkable show of courage to strengthen the democratic process in remote Naxal-affected Indravati National Park and Abujhmad areas in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, teams handed over enumeration forms to 300 persons as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a senior official said on Monday.

In doing so, these teams crossed the Indravati River and trekked to remote hilly villages, he pointed out.

“Under the SIR campaign, BLOs and the administrative team crossed Indravati river by boat and passed through forests, mountains and difficult paths by risking their lives. The team reached Jarramarka, Hurregawali, Puslanka, Chinnatokameta and Chhotebodli in Kutru area of Bhairamgarh block,” Bijapur Deputy Electoral Officer NR Gawel said.

“The BLOs not only handed over the documents but also guided the villagers in filling the forms. There are 10 polling stations with around 22,000 voters in Bijapur district. Around 80 per cent of SIR work has been completed in the district,” he added.

More than 1.92 crore enumeration forms, about 91 per cent of the total 2,12,30,737 registered voters, have been filled and digitised in Chhattisgarh till November 30, officials said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the entire schedule of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories by one week.