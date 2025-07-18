Chh’garh: Bilha one of cleanest cities in India

Raipur: In the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as many as seven urban bodies from Chhatisgarh have shone brightly.

In a standout achievement, Bilha has been ranked the cleanest city in India among towns with a population under 20,000. In the three–ten lakh population category, Bilaspur secured the second spot nationally, while Kumhari ranked third among towns with a population between 20,000 and 50,000.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the national awards at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Chhattisgarh’s urban administration & development minister and deputy CM Arun Sao, along with mayors, chairpersons, and officials of the respective local bodies, received the honours.

The spotlight didn’t end there for Chhattisgarh. Cities like Ambikapur, Patan, Bishrampur, and Raipur further elevated the state’s stature. In a newly introduced category – the Super Sanitation League (SSL) – cities that have ranked in the top-3 at least once in the past three years and are in the top-20 this year were honoured. Ambikapur made its mark in the 50,000 to 3 lakh category, while Patan and Bishrampur secured their places in the under-20,000 population group.