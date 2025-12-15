Chh’garh ‘Anjor Vision 2047’ a roadmap for developed state: CM

Raipur: ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047’ document is a comprehensive roadmap to transform the state into a developed one by 2047, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday. During a discussion on the first day of the winter session of the legislative assembly, Sai said the document will determine the direction of development in the coming decades.

The discussion was held in the absence of the main opposition Congress MLAs, who boycotted the proceedings. Interestingly, senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar tried to corner his own government, alleging shortcomings in various sectors and demanding rectification.

The chief minister urged all MLAs to become active stakeholders in building a developed Chhattisgarh, reflecting on the state’s past, present achievements, and future goals. “The December 14 holds special significance as the first sitting of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly was held on this day in 2000 at Jashpur Hall of Rajkumar College,” he said. Sai said India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. “In line with PM Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, Chhattisgarh has also set a similar target. The vision document lays out time-bound goals, with near-term targets up to 2030, mid-term goals up to 2035 and long-term objectives till 2047,” he said. The “Anjor Vision 2047” is an example of people’s participatory governance, as inputs were sought from farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, traders and other sections of society for drafting this document, Sai said.