Chh’garh all set to host First Khelo India Tribal Games from March 25 to April 3

Raipur: As the National Tribal Games is round the corner, Chhattisgarh is all set to welcome around 3,700 participants from across India from March 25th to April 3rd.



Attributing to the legacy of archery sports in the Tribal community and giving credit to success of Bastar Olympics and gaming events, Chhattisgarh earned the opportunity to host the national event for the first time - reflecting Chhattisgarh’s progress toward peace and development.

“Hosting the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh. Youth are the future of our nation and state, and the government is fully committed to empowering them through education, employment, skill development, and sports. This event will not only showcase the incredible talent of our tribal athletes but also launch them onto the national stage,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Owing to success of previous events and rise in registration numbers of Bastar Olympics of year 2024 and 2025 along with Tribal dominated Surguja Olympics – which witnessed surging registration of 1.65 lakh, 3.91 lakh and more than 3.49 lakh respectively – reflects the community’s strong enthusiasm for sports and games. The remarkable strength and endurance of the tribal population have inspired athletes to participate across a wide range of disciplines, including archery, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, and athletics.

Chhattisgarh boasts robust sports infrastructure including world-class synthetic hockey turfs worth Rs 4.99 crore is developed in Jashpur, synthetic athletic track at Mahasamund worth Rs 6.60 crore an synthetic turf football ground with running track worth Rs 5 crore has been developed in Jagdalpur in past two years.