Chh’garh: 80-year-old woman killed by wild elephant in Korba

Korba: An 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Sunday evening, forest officials said.

Indrakunwar was attacked by the jumbo when she was working in her field in Golabahra village under Pasan circle, said Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant.

“The elephant caught hold of her with its trunk and trampled her to death. Another woman who was working nearby managed to escape. Soon after being alerted, forest personnel reached the spot and shifted the body for post mortem,” he said.

The kin of the deceased was provided instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of necessary formalities, Kumar added.

On Saturday night, two elephants entered Pasan area from different locations and villagers have been asked to stay alert, he said.

Human-elephant conflict in the northern part of the state, mainly in Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur, has been a major cause of concern for the last one decade.

According to forest department officials, more than 320 persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.