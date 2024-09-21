Chh’garh: 3 FIRs filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in US on Sikhs

Raipur: Three FIRs have been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in parts of Chhattisgarh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community through his remarks made during the recent US visit, police said on Friday. While two cases - one at the Civil Lines police station in capital Raipur and another at the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur district - were registered on Thursday, an FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station in Durg district on Friday, they said.The cases were registered based on the complaints lodged by BJP leaders.