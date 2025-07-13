Chh’garh: 23 Naxals with Rs 1.18 crore bounty lay down arms in Sukma

Raipur: A wave of transformation is sweeping through the remote interiors of Chhattisgarh. Bastar is changing. Guns are falling silent, and the flame of democracy is now glowing in every corner.

In this atmosphere of change, 23 Naxals with a combined bounty of Rs 1.18 crore surrendered today in Sukma district. With this, a total of 45 Naxals have laid down arms within the last 24 hours, choosing the path of democracy over violence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, responding to this significant development via social media platform X, said, “This is not just a surrender; it is a victory of trust – the trust our government has built by taking development to the remotest corners through people-centric schemes like ‘Niyad Nella Naar’. Today, it’s not the bullets but the voice of development that can be heard in Bastar.”

The Chief Minister added that 1,521 Naxals have surrendered in the past 15 months, which is a strong indicator of the increasing reach and trust of the government in the Naxal-affected regions. This growing momentum reflects the effectiveness of the state’s new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, under which surrendered Naxals are being offered not just social dignity, but also structured avenues for rehabilitation and sustainable livelihood.

Sai further said that this ongoing transformation is a living example of the good governance vision being implemented under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.