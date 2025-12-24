Chh’garh: 1.79L voters found enrolled at multiple places

Raipur: As many as 1,79,043 voters, accounting for about 1 per cent of the electorate in Chhattisgarh, were found registered at more than one location, as per findings of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In a press note, the office of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday released key findings of the enumeration phase (held from November 4 to December 18) of the SIR and draft electoral rolls updated at the end of the exercise.

Out of the 2,12,30,737 electors as on October 27 in the state, 1,84,95,920 (about 87 per cent) submitted their enumeration forms at the end of the rolls updation exercise on December 18, reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR, it said.



