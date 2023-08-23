Chhattsigarh CM Baghel promotes traditional wrestling centres

RAIPUR: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced to launch ‘Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna’ to preserve and promote traditional wrestling centres in the state.



During an event in state capital Raipur on Monday to mark the occasion of ‘Nag Panchami’ festival, Baghel also said a state-level wrestling academy will be established here to encourage the wrestling sport.

In his address, the CM said there has been a tradition of holding Mallakhamb and wrestling competitions during Nag Panchami in the state.

Such competitions encourage brotherhood and harmony, he said.

“Recently I have announced to open a wrestling academy in Kondagaon district of Bastar region, but now I announce to set up a state- level wrestling academy in Raipur,” Baghel said.

“To preserve and promote akhadas in the state, I announce to roll out Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna under which financial assistance will be given to these traditional wrestling centres,” he added.

Sharing his childhood experiences on the occasion of Nag Panchami, Baghel said he used to draw pictures of the “serpent god” on a slate and offer rituals when he was child.

Welcoming the government’s move to promote traditional wrestling centres, Ashok Yadav, a wrestler and head of Danteshwari Vyayam Shala and Akhada here, said for the first time the state government has announced such a scheme which will be helpful in the operation of akhadas.

Yadav claimed his wrestling centre has produced state and national level champions.

A political expert said “Bajrangbali” and Bajrang Dal had become the key focus in Karnataka assembly polls (held earlier this year) and now naming a scheme after Lord Hanuman ahead of elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh seems significant to woo voters.