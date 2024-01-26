‘Bastar Ki Aadim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar’ receives overwhelming response at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The tableau of Chhattisgarh gave an enchanting glimpse of the ancient democratic institution that is still prevalent in Bastar as it cruised down the majestic Kartavya Path today here.



The tableau showcased ‘Bastar Ki Aadim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar’ which has become a significant attraction during the concluding ceremony of Bastar Dussehra, the world’s longest that lasts for a total of 75 days.

Chief Guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, received the tableau with waving hands as it passed in front of the saluting base.

The spectators were astonished to see the 600-year-old custom of decision-making by tribal communities. They greeted the tableau with huge applause and were spellbound with the depiction of terracotta and bell metal art on the tableau.

The tableau of Chhattisgarh is based on the theme of the Government of India, 'India is the mother of democracy'. Muria Darbar, the tribal people’s parliament, is a democratic institution functioning at the grassroot level of Chhattisgarh. The institution dates back to 1876 and is still prevalent at the Bastar division even after 75 years of independence.

The unity and democratic spirit of Bastar has its roots back to the time when there were no kings and at a place in Bada Dongar, “Limau Raja”, a lemon was used to symbolise kingship and decisions were collectively made by the tribal communities.

Folk artists of Chhattisgarh performed Parab dance in front of the tableau.