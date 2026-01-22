Chhattisgarh’s tableau at R-Day parade to showcase heroic tribal leaders

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh’s tableau depicting “India’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal heroic leaders” is ready to mesmerise the audience at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations.

The tableau themed “The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram” was on Thursday showcased to the national media by the Defence Ministry during a press conference at RR Camp here.

The tableau of Chhattisgarh pays tribute to the immortal tribal heroes who courageously opposed the unjust laws of British rule and sacrificed their lives for the cause of independence.

In memory of these great martyrs, the country’s first Tribal Digital Museum has been established in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, where 14 major tribal freedom struggles have been preserved using modern digital technologies. The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the formation of the state of Chhattisgarh.

After getting the final approval from the expert committee, officials of the PR department and artists have worked 24x7 in the past one month to give the tableau its final shape. Seventeen state tableau have earned the prestigious opportunity to participate in the parade this year.

At the forefront of the tableau is depicted Veer Gundadhur.