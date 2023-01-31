Chhattisgarh’s paddy procurement crosses 107 lakh metric tonnes

Raipur : Under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the campaign of paddy procurement, which started from November 1, is continuing in full swing. The figure of paddy procured in the state has crossed a record-breaking mark of 107 lakh metric tonnes so far. Today is the last day for paddy purchase. So far 23.39 lakh farmers of the state have sold their paddy produce in lieu of which, 22 thousand crore rupees have been released by The Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation to Apex Bank.



It is worth mentioning that like last year, this year too, paddy procurement is going on continuously along with paddy procurement for custom milling. So far, out of the total 107 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured, DO has been issued for the lifting of about 96 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, against which more than 89 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been lifted by the millers. Officials of the Food Department informed that on January 30, more than 23 thousand tonnes of paddy has been procured from 6,905 farmers and 2,000 tonnes of paddy has been purchased from the farmers through tokens obtained online.