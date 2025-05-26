Chhattisgarh’s Bastar model praised at NDA CMs’ conclave

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday received special appreciation for its development model and innovative initiatives at the NDA Chief Ministers’ conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A presentation made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating CMs at the conclave, which was also attended by Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao.

Sai highlighted the state’s efforts toward good governance and said that Chhattisgarh has institutionalised transparency and efficiency by creating a dedicated Department of Good Governance and Convergence.

Schemes in the state are being closely monitored through digital tools like the Atal Monitoring Portal, ensuring timely grievance redressal and real-time performance tracking, he added.

“Our goal is not just to launch schemes but to ensure they are implemented honestly and effectively on the ground,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the conclave at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi.

A key focus of the meeting was the effective implementation of the Central government’s flagship schemes. CM Sai shared that programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Jal Jeevan Mission have been successfully delivered to the grassroots in Chhattisgarh through Gram Sabhas, public outreach and technology-led interventions.

The highlight of the session was a special presentation on Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, two major socio-cultural initiatives. Referring to PM Modi’s inspiring call of “Kheloge India, Jeetoge India,” the Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh has turned this vision into a grassroots reality through these two initiatives.